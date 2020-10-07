UrduPoint.com
Pak High Commissioner Presents Credentials To Tanzianian President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Muhammad Saleem, presented his credentials as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Republic of Tanzania at the state House in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday.

President of Tanzania, Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli received the credentials from the High Commissioner, says a press release received from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Saleem was received in a ceremonious motorcade. The National Anthems of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were played on the occasion.

After receiving the credentials, President Magufuli afforded the opportunity for a brief tete-a-tete with the High Commissioner.

Congratulating and welcoming High Commissioner Saleem, President Magufuli expressed the desire for further enhancing political and economic relations between the two friendly countries including in the agricultural, industrial, mining and investment related sectors.

High Commissioner conveyed the well wishes of the leadership, the Government and the People of Pakistan and expressed Pakistan's keen interest in enhancing Pakistan-Tanzania relations in all fields under the Government of Pakistan's 'Engage Africa Policy'.

The high commissioner thanked the President for excellent cooperation being rendered by various departments of the Government of Tanzania and also the keen interest of the Tanzanian business community for greater economic engagement with their Pakistani counterparts.

