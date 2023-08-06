Pak hosts D-8 conference for promoting bilateral tourism among member states: Aun Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and sports Aun Chaudhry Sunday said that Pakistan first time hosted the largest D-8 Senior Officials Meeting in Murree for advancing tourism cooperation with modern lines, exchanging knowledge, and promoting bilateral tourism among the member states.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Pakistan has encouraged the D-8 countries to collaborate and promote quality, inclusive, and sustainable tourism that will benefit local communities and protects the environment." "The present government focuses on bringing a revolution in tourism and agriculture by revamping the sectors on modern lines," he added.

He praised the new initiatives proposed by the Secretariat to enhance cooperation among D-8 countries and expressed Pakistan's willingness to share its experiences in the field of management and training in the tourism sector.

"Pakistan's natural beauty, including its tropical beaches, lush forests, and stunning mountains, is another major draw for tourists," he added.

He also expressed hope that this event would encourage foreign tourists to stay longer in our tourism destinations, which then could accelerate our economic recovery from the tourism sector." "The event will also become a momentum for us to show the world our capability in hosting global-scale events," he added.

Replying to a question, he said, "The tangible programs include the exchange of information, ideas, and best practices and increasing member-state cross-border investments to develop the tourism sector." "The ultimate goal is to create world-class tourist destinations in all of the D-8 Member States," he added.

He also expressed confidence that by maximizing the Organization's platform, Member States could materialize more opportunities.