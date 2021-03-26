Pak-India Brigade Commanders flag meeting held at Rawalakot-Poonch Crossing Point

A Brigade Commander level flag meeting was held between India and Pakistan Army at Rawalakot-Poonch Crossing Point on Friday to discuss implementation mechanism as per understanding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A Brigade Commander level flag meeting was held between India and Pakistan Army at Rawalakot-Poonch Crossing Point on Friday to discuss implementation mechanism as per understanding.

The meeting was held post the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan understanding 2021, a brief media release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It may be mentioned here that the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact on February 25.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere, said the ISPR in its earlier statement.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence," it added.

Both the sides had agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February.

Both sides had reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings to be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.