Pak-India dialogue imperative for regional peace: Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has said that meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and India is imperative for regional peace.

Peace was impossible unless both countries came to the table, he said while talking to the media in Shopian, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Expressing regret over the civilian killings in Poonch, he said, “We cannot fight terrorism by harming our people. We can only fight against terrorism with the support of the people. Such incidents mustn’t be repeated.”

Abdullah said that several injured were admitted to different hospitals in critical condition. “They were all poor and were doing menial jobs. How can they work now with their fractured bodies,” he added.