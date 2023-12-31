Open Menu

Pak-India Dialogue Imperative For Regional Peace: Farooq Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Pak-India dialogue imperative for regional peace: Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has said that meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and India is imperative for regional peace.

Peace was impossible unless both countries came to the table, he said while talking to the media in Shopian, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Expressing regret over the civilian killings in Poonch, he said, “We cannot fight terrorism by harming our people. We can only fight against terrorism with the support of the people. Such incidents mustn’t be repeated.”

Abdullah said that several injured were admitted to different hospitals in critical condition. “They were all poor and were doing menial jobs. How can they work now with their fractured bodies,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Poor Media All Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

5 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

14 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

14 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

14 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

14 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

14 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

14 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

14 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

14 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

14 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan