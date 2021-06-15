UrduPoint.com
Pak-India Good Relations Link With Solution Of Kashmir Issue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a webinar participated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and renowned experts.

Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmad Khan has said that it is not possible to improve Pak-India relations without resolving the Kashmir issue. Dr Sarfraz Batool, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, said that the global system and the world are changing into a multi-faceted system.

This changing situation must lead to a favourable foreign policy in pursuit of our national interests. Dr Rasool Bakhsh Raees, Professor of Political Science, Lahore University of Management and Analyst, said that the foreign policy of any country is in fact the face of the country's domestic policy.

Only a powerful country can formulate a strong foreign policy to pursue its own interests.

In the last 30 years, Pakistan has made significant strides on the foreign policy front. Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmad Khan said that we usually talk about "world order" but in reality, the world we live in today is not in any order.

He said that change must continue which is the name of the process and whatever happens in one country of the world, its effects must reach other countries as well.

Pakistan is the only country that has been facing constant threats to its survival since its inception. He also said that India was a constant threat to Pakistan's survival and it was not possible to improve Pak-India relations without resolving the Kashmir issue.

At the end of the session, the Chairman Department of Political Science, Prof. Dr Syed Musaur Hussain Bukhari thanked the speakers.

