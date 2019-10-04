UrduPoint.com
Pak-India Nuclear War May Leave 125 Million Dead: Study

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:14 PM

Pak-India nuclear war may leave 125 million dead: Study

A nuclear war between India and Pakistan could, in less than a week, kill 50-125 million people, more than the death toll during all six years of World War II, and lead to global climate catastrophe, according to researchers in the US

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) A nuclear war between India and Pakistan could, in less than a week, kill 50-125 million people, more than the death toll during all six years of World War II, and lead to global climate catastrophe, according to researchers in the US.

A study by researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder and Rutgers University examined how such a hypothetical future conflict would have consequences that could ripple across the globe.Today, India and Pakistan each have about 150 nuclear warheads at their disposal, and that number is expected to climb to more than 200 by 2025, the researchers said amid recent tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours over the Kashmir dispute after India revoked special status of occupied Kashmir.

