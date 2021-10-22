UrduPoint.com

Pak-India T20 World Cup Match To Be Displayed On Big Screens In Karachi: Administrator

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:53 PM

Pak-India T20 World Cup match to be displayed on big screens in Karachi: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that arrangements have been made by the city administration at various places to show the Pak-India T20 World Cup match on big screens on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that arrangements have been made by the city administration at various places to show the Pak-India T20 World Cup match on big screens on Sunday.

The big screens will be installed at Educational Garden and Bi Amma Park in district Central District; Hill Park and Safari Park in East and Beach View Park in South District, said a statement.

"This step has been taken in view of the interest of citizens in Pak-India cricket matches," he added.

