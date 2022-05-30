UrduPoint.com

Pak, India Two-day Talks On Water Issues To Begin Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2022 | 10:38 AM

Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin today

Indus Water Commissioner, Mehr Ali Shah will lead the five member Pakistani delegation at the talks.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) Two-day talks between Pakistan and India begin in New Delhi today [Monday], to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Treaty.

Indus Water Commissioner, Mehr Ali Shah will lead the five member Pakistani delegation at the talks.

Speaking before his departure for New Delhi, Mehr Ali Shah said the discussions will focus on issues of sharing flood data in the upcoming monsoon season and forecast information regarding floods in rivers coming from India.

He said Pakistan has also objections over India's three mega hydel projects on River Chenab.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Flood Water New Delhi Lead From

Recent Stories

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in ..

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in July

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

1 day ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.