Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin today

Indus Water Commissioner, Mehr Ali Shah will lead the five member Pakistani delegation at the talks.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) Two-day talks between Pakistan and India begin in New Delhi today [Monday], to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Treaty.

Speaking before his departure for New Delhi, Mehr Ali Shah said the discussions will focus on issues of sharing flood data in the upcoming monsoon season and forecast information regarding floods in rivers coming from India.

He said Pakistan has also objections over India's three mega hydel projects on River Chenab.