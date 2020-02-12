UrduPoint.com
Pak-Indonesia Ties To Be Further Strengthened: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri said on Wednesday that bilateral ties in agriculture and academic sector between Indonesia and Pakistan would be further strengthened

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :

He said this while inaugurating the Pak-Indonesia food and Nutrition Festival at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). It was organized by National Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFSAT) UAF in collaboration with Indonesian Embassy.

The Indonesian envoy also chaired the international conference on palm oil at NIFSAT.

Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences UAF Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt and DG NIFSAT Dr Nuzhat Huma and others spoke on the occasion.

The ambassador said that palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country was one of the biggest producers.

He said that agriculture was facing new challenges, for which, joint efforts were required to combat the issues. He said both countries had similarities in the culture and way of living.

He said that share of Indonesian agriculture sector in the Gross Domestic Product is near to Pakistani share of agriculture sector to GDP.

The Ambassador also stressed the need for enhancing bilateral relations particularly in the fields of culture, education and people-to-people contacts. He said that such festival provides an opportunity to get closer to each others cultures and people to people contact.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Science Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that Indonesia and Pakistan strengthened relations would help address the common challenges and to get benefit from each other experiences.

He said that palm oil benefits include decreasing cholesterol levels, reducing oxidative stress, boosting brain health, slowing the progression of heart disease, increasing vitamin A status, and improving skin and hair health.

Dr Basma Ellahi from the University of Chester UK said that palm oil was the full of health benefits and urged the people to include it as part of their diet.

Rector of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) Shoukat Pervez, Dr Nuzhat Huma and Dr. Binish Sarwar Khan also spoke on the occasion.

