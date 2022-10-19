UrduPoint.com

Pak Industrialists Invited To Invest In Ethiopia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Pak industrialists invited to invest in Ethiopia

Ethiopia is the gateway to African countries, Pakistani investors will get more opportunities than in European market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Ethiopia is the gateway to African countries, Pakistani investors will get more opportunities than in European market.

The industrialists will get the cheapest electricity in Ethiopia, said Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jamal Baker Abdullah during his interactive session with office bearers of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry here, said KATI release on Wednesday.

President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Honorary Consul General to Ethiopia Ibrahim Tawab, UBG Leader Khalid Tawab, Tariq Malik were also present.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Baker Abdullah said that businessmen did not pay attention to the opportunities of the African market and were busy to get access to other markets especially the European.

Like Pakistan, he added, Ethiopia had an important strategic location, but there was a lack of connectivity between the two countries.The envoy said that his government was going to conclude a joint chamber agreement with Pakistan. Another agreement was being singed to start Ethiopian Airlines flights to Pakistan next month.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah wanted to bring a trade delegation to Ethiopia, he mentioned adding, he wished that KATI industrialists must join the delegation.The Ambassador said Ethiopia closed several embassies in Europe but was going to open its embassy in Pakistan which showed the importance of Pakistan for Ethiopia. Very soon President or Foreign Minister of Ethiopia will visit and formally inaugurate the embassy in Pakistan.

He showed interest to visit IDEAS 2022, the Defense Exhibition to be held in Karachi next month as he intended to buy defense equipment from Pakistan.

KATI president said that by starting flights of Ethiopian Airlines, access to African countries would become easy. This would help increase the bilateral trade enormously.

Ethiopian's economy was mostly based on imports, which would provide a huge market for Pakistan's agricultural, textile, medicine and other sectors. Instead of the European market, the investors of the world were paying attention to the African market.

India was also making great efforts to promote diplomatic relations and trade with African countries, he said.

APP /ah

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Chief Minister World Electricity Europe Visit Kati Buy Ethiopia Korangi Chamber Murad Ali Shah Market Textile Muslim From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Musadiq asks PTI to dissolve KPK assembly for hold ..

Musadiq asks PTI to dissolve KPK assembly for holding next elections

7 minutes ago
 Meeting of French, German Governments Postponed Du ..

Meeting of French, German Governments Postponed Due to Parties' Busy Schedule - ..

7 minutes ago
 Four Creditor Countries to Cancel Indonesian Debt ..

Four Creditor Countries to Cancel Indonesian Debt Worth $334Mln - Finance Minist ..

7 minutes ago
 Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Urges West Not to Int ..

Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Urges West Not to Interfere in Tehran's Internal Af ..

11 minutes ago
 US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Dr ..

US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Draw While Planning More Release ..

11 minutes ago
 32 criminals held, contraband seized

32 criminals held, contraband seized

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.