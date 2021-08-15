Pak, international community on same page for peaceful, negotiated settlement in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi here on Sunday said that Pakistan and the international community were on same page and wanted solution of Afghanistan's conflict through a negotiated political settlement.

During a press conference, the Foreign Minister stated that Afghan leadership should sit together and resolve the conflict in a peaceful manner. Pakistan always stated that there was no military solution to Afghanistan's problem, Qureshi said and added that it was also a test of Afghan leadership how they resolve the issue. He, however, added that Afghan people wanted peace, stability and protection of their rights. They did not want displacement, said Qureshi adding that the process of dialogue should move forward.

The Foreign Minister stated that he would visit neighbors of Afghanistan after Youm-e-Ashura and discuss Afghan situation in order to promote peace in the region. There is no favourite of Pakistan in Afghanistan, however, the country will continue to perform its positive role for peace, he expressed.

Responding to a query, the Foreign Minister remarked that Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan would continue to function. In case, anyone was found stranded, the embassy would provide facilitation, Qureshi said.

He said that the circumstances in Afghanistan were changing rapidly and Pakistan would continue efforts for peace and reconciliation.

To another question about the propaganda of Ashraf Ghani government against Pakistan, Qureshi stated that Pakistan was severely criticized by some elements in the Afghan government but Pakistan worked patiently to achieve the big objective of peace in the region. Pakistan demonstrated restraint to promote peace, said Qureshi and added that Pakistan would continue to play its role as a facilitator for peace.

Pakistan fenced and properly regulated the border. Similarly, we also made deployment for peace inside our border, the Foreign Minister maintained.