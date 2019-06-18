Pak, Iran agree to boost parliamentary, economic ties

The enhanced parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Iran would steer the agenda for economic, political and social ties.It was discussed during a meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and head of Iranian parliamentary delegation , Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi here at Parliament House on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) The enhanced parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Iran would steer the agenda for economic, political and social ties.It was discussed during a meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and head of Iranian parliamentary delegation , Dr.

Ahmad Amirabadi here at Parliament House on Tuesday.The Parliamentary Friendship Groups in the Parliaments of both the countries would be revitalized for this purpose. Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) would further be strengthened to give practicality to the idea of this unique forum to integrate the efforts for development and prosperity of the region.Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate said that parliamentary linkages would be strengthened and potential for enhancing the economic cooperation would be exploited to further cement the bilateral relations.

Pakistan and Iran share common dream for development and prosperity of people, as the relationship between the two countries are embedded in history.Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and Iran share common traditions, religious values and social aspirations and have supported each other not only on International issues but in pursuing the development agenda.

He said that Pakistan attaches highest importance to its historic relations with Iran and is looking forward to further enhance the traditional ties for better economic and political collaboration through increased Parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Iran have always cooperated with each other at the International Forums and have adopted a unified stance on different issues. "The recent years have witnessed enhanced cooperation in defence and security areas", Sanjrani observed.He said that Pakistan and Iran share identical views on regional and international issues and there is huge scope to further expand bilateral ties between the two sides.He said that both the countries are intertwined in cultural, religious and other regional commonalities besides sharing a vision for regional growth and prosperity.The two sides, he said, can achieve a lot through frequent interactions at different levels for mutual benefit.

He assured all his cooperation and expressed well wishes to the government, people and parliament of Iran.The Iranian parliamentary delegation agreed with the views of Chairman Senate for strengthening of the APA and boosting further parliamentary cooperation between two countries. Chairman Senate also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting delegation.