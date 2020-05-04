UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Iran Agree To Exchange Experiences To Overcome Pandemic

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 07:47 PM

Pak-Iran agree to exchange experiences to overcome pandemic

Special Assistant to PM on health Dr. Zafar Mirza and Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki shared their experience during a virtual meeting on situation arising out of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) Pakistan and Iran expressed resolve to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences to overcome challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic here on Monday.

The resolve came during a virtual meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical education, Saeed Namaki on video today.

The two leaders discussed bilateral matters, prevailing Coronavirus situation and shared measures taken by each other's governments to manage the Covid-19.

Briefing the Iranian Health Minister on anti-Corona measures taken by PTI-led government, Dr. Zafar Mirza said Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself monitoring the prevailing situation, while National Command and Operation Center is collecting and managing data about the pandemic.

The Iranian Health Minister highlighted close and fraternal relations between the two countries, and said Iran is willing to share its experiences with Pakistan about Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Iran Education Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

14 minutes ago

Al Owais highlights directives of leadership to dr ..

1 hour ago

Former Test Cricketer Atta-ur-Rehman breaks silenc ..

2 hours ago

AJK president lauds state health authorities for s ..

1 minute ago

Syrian Forces Demine 5.4 Acres of Land Over Past 2 ..

1 minute ago

G7 Warns Ukraine Against Compromising Anti-Corrupt ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.