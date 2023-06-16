UrduPoint.com

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations Begin Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 16, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2023) The 12th round of two-day Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begins in Tehran on Saturday.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

While reviewing the progress on implementation of decisions of last session, the meeting will review all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations covering political, economic, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change and culture domains.

The two sides will also hold discussions on regional situation particularly Afghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.

The meeting will also discuss progress on institutional frameworks to promote ongoing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Education Tehran Progress Lead Border All

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

8 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

1 hour ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.