Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2023) The 12th round of two-day Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begins in Tehran on Saturday.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

While reviewing the progress on implementation of decisions of last session, the meeting will review all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations covering political, economic, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change and culture domains.

The two sides will also hold discussions on regional situation particularly Afghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.

The meeting will also discuss progress on institutional frameworks to promote ongoing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.