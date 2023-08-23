Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revolutionary changes in the region. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Strong relations with Pakistan, growth in tourism are valued. Consul General Mehran Mowahidfar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023) PML-Q Information Secretary Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hasan said during a meeting with the Consul General of Iran Agha Mehran Mowahidfar that Pak-Iran bilateral trade and culture will bring revolutionary changes in the region.

He said that we have always found Iran and the people of Iran culturally and socially similar to each other. Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan as an independent Islamic state when it was established in 1947.

Speaking on this occasion, Consul General Mehran Mowahidfar said that he values the best diplomatic relations with Pakistan. Practical measures are indispensable for the promotion of cooperation.