Pak-Iran Border Closed For Next 24 Days Against Spread Of Corona Virus: Liaquat Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Pak-Iran border closed for next 24 days against spread of corona virus: Liaquat Shahwani

Balochistan Government's spokesman Laiquat Shahwani on Wednesday said the Pak-Iran border has been closed for next 24 days in wake of the coronavirus spread and provincial government has ensured prompt precautionary measures across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Laiquat Shahwani on Wednesday said the Pak-Iran border has been closed for next 24 days in wake of the coronavirus spread and provincial government has ensured prompt precautionary measures across the province.

Talking to APP, he said, "Pak-Iran border was closed for next 24 days while Pak-Afghan border has been locked for 13 days consectively due to threat of the corona virus as decided by the Federal and provincial government", adding he said the incumbent provincial regime was taking all possible measures to control spread of corona virus with effective precautionary measures.

He said there are total 16 infected patients of coronavirus in Balochistan in which 6 were confirmed cases and most of them belonged to different parts of the county.

He said six more corona virus patients were: Fatima Babi, Nisha Batool, Shar Meel, Imdad Ali, Ghulam Ali and Hikmat Ali, and saying that they were reported to be resident of Shidh, Punjab and other areas of the country.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan has given special directives in view of increasing number of patients of corona virus to all concerned departments including commissioners and deputy commissioners to speed up preventive measures against corona virus in respective areas in order to quell spread of the virus.

Liaqat Shahwani said screening of pilgrims were being accelerated in respective established quarantine centers in order to contain the corona virus, hence provincial government closed all main official departments including educational institutions for preventive precautionary measures against the virus in order to save health of people from it.

He also urged masses that they should follow precautionary measures against the corona virus, and people should avoid gathering in the areas including hotel, marriage hall and other places as the corona virus can be transmitted from one person to another by breath.

He said corona virus could be defeated by taking precautionary measures.

Provincial government is paying special attention on prevention of the virus, he said.

