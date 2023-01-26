Pak-Iran Border Corridor Reopened After Four Years
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pak-Iran Corridor which was closed by Iranian authorities following the outbreak of Covid-19 reopened after four years, a private tv channel reported. The decision was taken yesterday in a meeting between Pakistani and Iranian officials in Mir Javeh, Iran. It is pertinent to note that the citizens of both countries visit their relatives using this corridor.