Pak-Iran border market, power line to ensure socio-economic development: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the Mand-Pishin border market and the Polan-Gabd transmission line between Pakistan and Iran would open up new opportunities of socio-economic development.

"It was a memorable day for the people of Balochistan yesterday," the prime minister said in a tweet who jointly inaugurated the projects along with the Iranian president.

PM Sharif said he had a very constructive, and fruitful meeting with Dr. Ebrahaim Raisi, President of Iran.

"We agreed to double down on our collective efforts to fully unpack the potential of our bilateral ties.

We have prioritized the areas of trade, investment, information technology, agriculture and power for the roadmap of future cooperation," he said.

The prime minister said for this purpose, accelerating the pace of work on the Free Trade Agreement would be given priority.

"There is an immense untapped potential of border markets that we plan to unpack in due course of time. Mand-Pishin marketplace is one of six other border points," he said.

He said, "My appreciation is due to all those who ensured the completion of the transmission line project in a record four months that was pending since 2009."