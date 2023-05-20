UrduPoint.com

Pak-Iran Border Markets To Generate Over 100,000 Jobs: Minister Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Pak-Iran border markets to generate over 100,000 jobs: Minister Baloch

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Mir Asadullah Baloch said that the boarder markets to be established on Pak-Iran boarder would generate more then 100,000 new jobs to overcome unemployment issue in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Mir Asadullah Baloch said that the boarder markets to be established on Pak-Iran boarder would generate more then 100,000 new jobs to overcome unemployment issue in the province.

Talking to APP, he said after the inauguration of Pishin-Mand border market, such six markets would be developed in the region to usher a new era of progress.

In the first phase, the work has been started on the border trade junction at Gabad and Mand Redig of Gwadar district.

"With the establishment of boarder markets, employment opportunities will be created for 20000 locals from each market and entire province would benefit from its associated benefits," he added.

The people having technical educational qualification have more opportunities to secure good jobs under this initiative, he said.

He said the government had planned to train youth in industrial sector and had also decided to convert the conventional business regime into modern corporate system to take advantage of new technologies to cut costs, improve quality and transparency for generating more revenue.

"It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province, Baloch said.

The government has initiated the development work on Pak-Iran boarder and the newly inaugurated gateway at Badini, Pak-Afghan boarder to create and promote economic activities in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Agriculture Gwadar Progress Border Market From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland: ..

Three dead in tourist plane crash in Switzerland: police

4 minutes ago
 PM reviews programmes for treatment of poor patien ..

PM reviews programmes for treatment of poor patients at PKLI

4 minutes ago
 China's Eurasia Envoy May Visit Moscow Next Week - ..

China's Eurasia Envoy May Visit Moscow Next Week - Source

4 minutes ago
 Denz wins second stage as Thomas loses pink jersey ..

Denz wins second stage as Thomas loses pink jersey at Giro d'Italia

4 minutes ago
 First Emirates Conference on Organ Transplantation ..

First Emirates Conference on Organ Transplantation for Cancer Patients launches

33 minutes ago
 Indian troops shot dead grazer at LoC

Indian troops shot dead grazer at LoC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.