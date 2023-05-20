Pak-Iran border markets to generate over 100,000 jobs: Minister Baloch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Mir Asadullah Baloch said that the boarder markets to be established on Pak-Iran boarder would generate more then 100,000 new jobs to overcome unemployment issue in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Mir Asadullah Baloch said that the boarder markets to be established on Pak-Iran boarder would generate more then 100,000 new jobs to overcome unemployment issue in the province.

Talking to APP, he said after the inauguration of Pishin-Mand border market, such six markets would be developed in the region to usher a new era of progress.

In the first phase, the work has been started on the border trade junction at Gabad and Mand Redig of Gwadar district.

"With the establishment of boarder markets, employment opportunities will be created for 20000 locals from each market and entire province would benefit from its associated benefits," he added.

The people having technical educational qualification have more opportunities to secure good jobs under this initiative, he said.

He said the government had planned to train youth in industrial sector and had also decided to convert the conventional business regime into modern corporate system to take advantage of new technologies to cut costs, improve quality and transparency for generating more revenue.

"It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province, Baloch said.

The government has initiated the development work on Pak-Iran boarder and the newly inaugurated gateway at Badini, Pak-Afghan boarder to create and promote economic activities in the province.