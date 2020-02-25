Pak-Iran border remains closed for third consecutive day amid Coronavirus cases

Pak-Iran border remained close for the third consecutive day amid increasing Coronavirus cases in Iran.As per media reports, the process of scanning of Coronavirus at Taftan Border from medical staff is underway

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Pak-Iran border remained close for the third consecutive day amid increasing Coronavirus cases in Iran.As per media reports, the process of scanning of Coronavirus at Taftan Border from medical staff is underway.PDMA has set up a temporary residence for the pilgrims trapped at the border that are being provided with masks, beds, blankets and food.PDMA said that currently there are 270 pilgrims present at the border and furthermore 8,000 pilgrims will reach in temporary camps soon.There is medical emergency imposed at all border areas and related officials are also directed to remain alert.

Prime Minister Special Assistant for health, Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the arrival of pilgrims at Taftan Zahedan border is a big challenge amid danger of spread of Coronavirus.On the other hand, measures to stop Coronavirus have been tightened further at all airports of country.To fill health declaration form in order to enter in Pakistan has been declared mandatory and upon not submitting declaration form, strict action will be taken against airlines.Flights would also not be allowed to operate in such a case.travel history from passengers hailing from Iran; China and Gulf countries would also be sought.