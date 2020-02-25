UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Iran Border Remains Closed For Third Consecutive Day Amid Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pak-Iran border remains closed for third consecutive day amid Coronavirus cases

Pak-Iran border remained close for the third consecutive day amid increasing Coronavirus cases in Iran.As per media reports, the process of scanning of Coronavirus at Taftan Border from medical staff is underway

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Pak-Iran border remained close for the third consecutive day amid increasing Coronavirus cases in Iran.As per media reports, the process of scanning of Coronavirus at Taftan Border from medical staff is underway.PDMA has set up a temporary residence for the pilgrims trapped at the border that are being provided with masks, beds, blankets and food.PDMA said that currently there are 270 pilgrims present at the border and furthermore 8,000 pilgrims will reach in temporary camps soon.There is medical emergency imposed at all border areas and related officials are also directed to remain alert.

Prime Minister Special Assistant for health, Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the arrival of pilgrims at Taftan Zahedan border is a big challenge amid danger of spread of Coronavirus.On the other hand, measures to stop Coronavirus have been tightened further at all airports of country.To fill health declaration form in order to enter in Pakistan has been declared mandatory and upon not submitting declaration form, strict action will be taken against airlines.Flights would also not be allowed to operate in such a case.travel history from passengers hailing from Iran; China and Gulf countries would also be sought.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Iran China Alert Zahedan Border Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championsh ..

2 minutes ago

Isolation centre established at Taftan Pak Iran bo ..

38 seconds ago

Rape through blackmailing: Girl sexually

39 seconds ago

NDMA, RAHNUMA-FPAP sign MoU to strengthen communit ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

5 minutes ago

Firm scraps bid to drill off pristine Australian c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.