Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) Pakistan and Iran have chalked out a five-year trade cooperation plan 2023-2028 with a trade target of five billion Dollars.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a joint press stakeout, along with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir in Islamabad this afternoon.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said the five-year plan is aimed at removing impediments on bilateral trade, finalization of Free Trade Agreement and establishment of institutional linkages between our respect private sectors.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan encompasses a vision for greater enhanced trade, which is fully aligned with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi policy of neighborhood first. To this end, we have agreed to prioritize operationalization of the five remaining border markets by the end of this year.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said we have decided to repatriate all the sentenced prisoners as per provisions of agreements between two sides. He said it has also been decided to set free fishermen in custody and to waive off any fine imposed by the authorities of both the countries for the release their vessels. He said the two sides will exchange lists of prisoners to put into practice this understanding expeditiously.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also discussed the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said we are grateful to the Iranian leadership for its firm and consistent support to the legitimate cause of Kashmiri people.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the Pakistan Foreign Minister said we agreed to continue our active engagement with a view of advancing peace and stability in Afghanistan to promote wellbeing and prosperity of Afghan brothers and sisters. He said we also agreed to continue our cooperation to counter Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

Speaking on the occasion, the Iranian Minister called for promoting cooperation in economy, trade and tourism under regional mechanisms. He said the two sides are fully committee to increase the bilateral trade to five billion dollars. He said we have agreed to setup a special economic free trade region along the common border points.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the two countries will take immediately steps for the release of fishermen and their vessels. He said convicted prisoners on both sides will be exchanged.

Emphasising on the completion of Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline, the Iranian Foreign Minister said it will definitely serve the national interests of the two countries.

He also condemned the most recent terrorist attack in Bajaur and extended sympathies with the effected people and governmentof Pakistan.