UrduPoint.com

Pak-Iran Delegation Discuss Regional Peace, Border Security Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Pak-Iran delegation discuss regional peace, border security issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A Pak-Iran delegation on Wednesday discussed the issues pertaining to border security and regional peace and stability.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain retired Jameel Ahmed chaired the meeting attended by 12-member Iranian delegation and Pakistani officials.

They exchanged proposals regarding the plans for border trade through pilot projects of joint border markets at Gabad 250 border.

Security issues and promotion of common border markets was discussed at length and it was agreed that more trade centers will be opened in the border areas.

Besides reviewing relations in all sectors including economy, trade, communications, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges, regional issues were also discussed in the meeting held between Pakistan and Iran high ups.

They also stressed the need for promotion of economic cooperation besides, the events of last year were also discussed.

They were also in consent that relevant officials will remain in constant contact and through consultation, cooperation and joint assistance, obstacles in the way of bilateral relations will be removed.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed said that Pakistan-Iran bilateral trade cooperation will increase trade and business activities in Gwadar.

"Trade with neighboring Iran will increase economic activities in the border areas as well as create employment opportunities for local people," Earlier a 12-member high-level government delegation of the Iran reached Gwadar.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain Retired Jameel Ahmad welcomed the delegation at Gubad 250 border and presented them with traditional Balochi veil.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Iran Education Gwadar Border Market All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & C ..

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & Customs delegation at Port of J ..

31 minutes ago
 OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

34 minutes ago
 Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory For ..

Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022

46 minutes ago
 Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regio ..

Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regional security

49 minutes ago
 Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pa ..

Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pak-US ties

59 minutes ago
 Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.