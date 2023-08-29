Open Menu

Pak-Iran Diplomatic Relations Are The Need Of The Hour, Bilateral Cooperation In Education, Culture, Tourism, Especially Film Industry Will Bring The Two Nations Closer. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 01:54 PM

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in education, culture, tourism, especially film industry will bring the two nations closer. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Grateful for Iran's offer of assistance to Pakistan in the energy sector. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that good diplomatic relations with like-minded and positive countries in the region are the need of the hour.

He said that Iran is a neighboring Islamic state with which good relations are in the interests of both Pakistan and Iran.

He said that bilateral cooperation in education, culture, tourism especially film industry will bring the two nations closer. He further said that he is grateful for Iran's offer of assistance to Pakistan in the energy sector.

