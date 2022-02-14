Pak-Iran enhanced cooperation vital for regional peace, stability: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours of Pakistan and Iran was vital for peace and stability in the region.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) along with a delegation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, geo-strategic environment, particularly regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains were discussed, it said.

Pak-Iran Border Security mechanism including Border Markets also came under discussion.

Terming the Pak-Iran border as border of peace and friendship, the COAS highlighted the need to put in collective efforts to deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by miscreants along it.

The visiting dignitary, while acknowledging stability in Afghanistan as a collective regional responsibility, appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability, particularly humanitarian assistance being rendered to mitigate challenges faced by the Afghan people.