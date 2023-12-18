Open Menu

Pak, Iran FMs Discuss Gaza Situation, Recent Terrorist Attack In Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 07:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian wherein they discussed the dire situation in Gaza as well as the recent terrorist attack that took place in Southeastern Iran.

During the conversation, they discussed matters of bilateral importance and the regional situation, a Foreign Office press release said.

Foreign Minister Jilani expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the dire situation in the Occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza.

He emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire, lifting of the siege, provision of uninterrupted humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies to the people of Gaza, and the resumption of diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the middle East based on a just solution to the Palestinian question.

Foreign Minister Jilani strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Southeastern Iran on December 15, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian security personnel.

He underlined Pakistan’s firm commitment to working closely with Iran in confronting the menace of terrorism, which was a collective challenge to regional peace and security.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further reinforce Pakistan-Iran brotherly ties, rooted in history and culture, and agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level visits.

