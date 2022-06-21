Pak-Iran inks agreement for 100 MW additional power supply to Balochistan

Pakistan and Iran inked an agreement for additional supply of 100 MW electricity to Balochistan on Tuesday at Tehran (Iran)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Iran inked an agreement for additional supply of 100 MW electricity to Balochistan on Tuesday at Tehran (Iran).

The agreement was signed by officials of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC-Pakistan) and TAVANIR (Iran) on behalf of their respective organizations said a press release issued here.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said the project would be completed shortly and it would help provide immediate relief to the people of Balochistan.