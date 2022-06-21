UrduPoint.com

Pak-Iran Inks Agreement For 100 MW Additional Power Supply To Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Pak-Iran inks agreement for 100 MW additional power supply to Balochistan

Pakistan and Iran inked an agreement for additional supply of 100 MW electricity to Balochistan on Tuesday at Tehran (Iran)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Iran inked an agreement for additional supply of 100 MW electricity to Balochistan on Tuesday at Tehran (Iran).

The agreement was signed by officials of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC-Pakistan) and TAVANIR (Iran) on behalf of their respective organizations said a press release issued here.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said the project would be completed shortly and it would help provide immediate relief to the people of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Electricity Iran Company Tehran Khurram Dastgir Khan Agreement

Recent Stories

'Total consensus' in EU on making Ukraine candidat ..

'Total consensus' in EU on making Ukraine candidate

45 seconds ago
 US high court denies Bayer bid to block Roundup we ..

US high court denies Bayer bid to block Roundup weedkiller lawsuits

46 seconds ago
 Kyiv says sophisticated German artillery now deplo ..

Kyiv says sophisticated German artillery now deployed in Ukraine

48 seconds ago
 US Capitol riot panel looks at Trump pressure on s ..

US Capitol riot panel looks at Trump pressure on states to flip vote

53 seconds ago
 Unwell Stokes misses England training ahead of thi ..

Unwell Stokes misses England training ahead of third Test

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Ru ..

Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Russia troops

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.