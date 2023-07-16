Open Menu

Pak-Iran Mili Leadership Declare Terrorism Common Threat, Vow To Eradicate Through Effective Actions

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 10:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Sunday concluded his two-day successful visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The military leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the military commanders on both sides vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists' networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain.

During his visit, the COAS had detailed meetings with the Military leadership of Iran including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

The COAS also called on President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain.

During discussions, the significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted.

The COAS was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Headquarters on his arrival.

