Pak-Iran PFG Condemns Israel’s Aggression In Gaza, Lebanon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:43 PM
The Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) in the National Assembly on Thursday condemned Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) in the National Assembly on Thursday condemned Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians.
During a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam here at the Iranian Embassy, Pak-Iran PFG Convener Syed Naveed Qamar said the Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza and Lebanon was a grave violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, according to a news release.
He said it was a dangerous escalation that had further endangered peace and security in an already volatile region.
Qamar reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying the people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon for their right to live in peace and security.
He called upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account for its adventurism in the region, and its acts of aggression and genocide.
Underscoring brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, Qamar reaffirmed the country's commitment to deepen and broaden the existing wide-ranging cooperation with the neighbour.
The Iranian ambassador thanked the Pak-Iran PFG convener for his visit and affirmed his commitment for promoting the ties between the two countries.
He lauded the role of Parliamentary Friendship Group in devising ways and means towards enhancing cooperation in diverse fields.
He also condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, and said such acts were destroying regional and global peace.
Qamar informed that during the forthcoming session of the National Assembly, a resolution would also be adopted to condemn Israel’s aggression against Lebanon.
The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to supporting each other and enhancing cooperation through the platform of Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Naveed Qamar also noted down his sentiments in the condolences book.
Recent Stories
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory
AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan
Orderly room for police officials held
Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar
Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 'regional unrest'
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to deepen trade, investment cooperation; reiterate stan ..
PITB organises workshop on 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life'
Oil rallies, stocks mostly retreat on Middle East tensions
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Catch-up vaccination campaign opens in Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan1 minute ago
-
Orderly room for police officials held1 minute ago
-
Minister reviews education department's performance25 minutes ago
-
Price hike, shortage of essential medicines will not be tolerated: Khawaja Imran25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes appreciation certificates among students25 minutes ago
-
2 unidentified bodies found in Hyderabad25 minutes ago
-
Local conditions to favor Pakistan against England: Salman Agha25 minutes ago
-
Health workers end strike on acceptance of demands25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation12 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,366 injured in Punjab road accidents35 minutes ago
-
Modern girls’ hostel established at UAF45 minutes ago