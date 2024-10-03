Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) in the National Assembly on Thursday condemned Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam here at the Iranian Embassy, Pak-Iran PFG Convener Syed Naveed Qamar said the Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza and Lebanon was a grave violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, according to a news release.

He said it was a dangerous escalation that had further endangered peace and security in an already volatile region.

Qamar reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying the people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon for their right to live in peace and security.

He called upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account for its adventurism in the region, and its acts of aggression and genocide.

Underscoring brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, Qamar reaffirmed the country's commitment to deepen and broaden the existing wide-ranging cooperation with the neighbour.

The Iranian ambassador thanked the Pak-Iran PFG convener for his visit and affirmed his commitment for promoting the ties between the two countries.

He lauded the role of Parliamentary Friendship Group in devising ways and means towards enhancing cooperation in diverse fields.

He also condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, and said such acts were destroying regional and global peace.

Qamar informed that during the forthcoming session of the National Assembly, a resolution would also be adopted to condemn Israel’s aggression against Lebanon.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to supporting each other and enhancing cooperation through the platform of Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Naveed Qamar also noted down his sentiments in the condolences book.