Pak-Iran relation getting stronger with each passing day: Darwishvand

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A cultural and literary event was organized in Khana-e-Farhang of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Quetta on the occasion of New Iranian Year, Pakistan Day and Eid-e-Nurouz celebrations on Wednesday.

The special guests of the ceremony were Consul General of Iran in Quetta Hassan Darwishvand and Director General of Khana Farhang Quetta Syed Taqi Zada.

While Idrees Taj, Additional General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan Idrees Taj, Leader of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, Allama Hashim Mousavi, , former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan, Abdul Matin Akhunzada, literary personalities Dr. Rauf Rafiqi, Dr. Kamil Qazlbash, Prof. Qayyum Baidar, Anjuman-e-Tajiran leader Ajab Khan Nasir, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Iqbal Khan Baazi, Jamiat-e-Islami Tulabah, Mufti Sanzar Saeed, Balochistan Nazim, Sabir Saleh Panezai, Sunni Supreme Council's Habibullah Shah Chishti, political, social leaders of Quetta, religious and literary personalities attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of Iran Hassan DarwishVand and Director General of Khana Farhang Quetta Syed Hussain Taqi Zada Waqfi said that the celebration of Nurouz brings a message of happiness, freshness and peace and the spring is one of the blessings of God.

Pak-Iran relations are getting stronger with each passing day, they said Several poems of Allama Iqbal, Ghalib and Hafiz Shirazi were read on the occasion of spring season.

Addressing the function, other speakers said that Nurouz celebrated to welcome the beginning of solar year and spring. Eid-e-Nurouz is celebrated extensively in other Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan.

At the end of the ceremony, commemorative shields and gifts were presented to the distinguished guests and students.