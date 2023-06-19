UrduPoint.com

Pak-Iran To Enhance Bilateral Trade, Expand Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 19, 2023 | 11:32 AM

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, lead the respective sides.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2023) Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance and diversify bilateral trade and expand cooperation in energy, transport connectivity, education and people-to-people exchanges.

It was agreed at the 12th round of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations was held in Tehran.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, led the respective sides.

The two sides held discussions covering the entire range of bilateral relations and reviewed the status of implementation of decisions of the last BPC.

Both sides underscored the significance of regular convening of various institutional mechanisms, including Joint Economic Commission and Joint Trade Committee to forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperation at multilateral fora, including the UN, OIC and ECO and strengthen dialogue on global and regional issues of common concern.

The Foreign Secretary welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He briefed his Iranian counterpart about the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir marked by grave human rights violations, and appreciated Iran's steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

The Foreign Secretary also called on Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They agreed to maintain the current momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and strengthen mutually-beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

In a separate meeting with Member Parliament/ Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing Parliamentary exchanges.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan held a meeting with Secretary General Khosrav Noziri of Economic Cooperation Organization and reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the organization. He also highlighted the importance of intra-regional connectivity and trade promotion among ECO member states.

In Tehran, the Foreign Secretary also interacted with the Iranian intelligentsia and scholars at the leading Iranian think tank, Institute of Peace and International Studies where he highlighted Pakistan's role toward promotion of peace and development in the region.

