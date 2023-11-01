Open Menu

Pak, Iran To Organize Joint Cultural Week During This Month

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam and Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah Wednesday discussed ways to enhance collaboration in field of art and culture and mutually agreed to arrange a Pak-Iran Joint Cultural Week later this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam and Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah Wednesday discussed ways to enhance collaboration in field of art and culture and mutually agreed to arrange a Pak-Iran Joint Cultural Week later this month.

Cultural Counsellor of Islamic Republic of Iran Ehsan Khazaei and Adviser National Heritage and Culture Division Muhammad Kashif Irshad were also present in the meeting.

The two sides also discussed in detail diverse areas of cooperation in the field of art, culture, film and calligraphy between the two brotherly countries.

The minister welcomed the ambassador and affirmed commitment to further strengthening Pak-Iran cooperation in the field of art, culture, film and literature.

He expressed the desire for both countries to learn from each other’s experiences in the field of culture.

The ambassador said that there was a huge potential for further bolstering collaboration in the field of culture between the two nations.

He also extended an invitation to the minister to visit Iran.

The ambassador expressed the desire for cooperation in cultural endeavors, particularly in joint film production between the two fraternal nations.

