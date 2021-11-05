Pak-Iran trade is a matter of time. By giving Karachi and Tehran the status of sister cities, the bilateral economy can be sustained. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Banking sector, Pak-Iran gas pipeline, Tehran-Islamabad passenger train operation are the most important demands of the decade. Leader PML-Q

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan while addressing a function held in Karachi said that Iran and Pakistan have a lot in common in terms of culture and people on both sides look at each other with love and respect.

He said that Pak-Iran trade is an important need of the hour. By giving Karachi and Tehran the status of sister cities, it is possible to sustain the bilateral economy. He further said that banking sector, Pak-Iran gas pipeline, Tehran-Islamabad passenger train operation are the most important demands of the decade.