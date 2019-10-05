UrduPoint.com
Pak-Iran Traveling Gate At Taftan Will Remain Closed For 16 Days

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:23 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Pak-Iran traveling gate at Taftan area of Chaghi district will remain closed for the next sixteen days from Saturday.The step has been taken due to national holiday "Arbaeen" in Iran.The people who had recently crossed through this gate and their permits expired would be allowed to return to their homes from both sides.

