Open Menu

Pak, Iran, Turkiye Trade Route Can Be Vital To China's BRI Project: PCJCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Pak, Iran, Turkiye trade route can be vital to China's BRI Project: PCJCCI

Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye Road Transport Corridor, in conjunction with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, will prove to be a game-changer in promoting regional trade among the four friendly nations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye Road Transport Corridor, in conjunction with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, will prove to be a game-changer in promoting regional trade among the four friendly nations.

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki expressed these views in a think-tank meeting on Pak-Turkey-China tripartite trade, here on Monday.

He said that Turkiye, like China, had been an all-weather friend of Pakistan and the friendly relationship was now more integrated into international trade because of CPEC and BRI projects, which had created new opportunities for Turkiye as well as Pakistan. Turkiye's exports to China would be able to route through Pakistan towards China, he said, asserting that Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor Project was successfully carrying commercial cargo on Pakistani trucks to Turkiye and vice versa up to Chinese markets.

The PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that both countries shared positive trade relations and the investments by Turkish companies in Pakistan had increased by over US$1 billion. The two countries also signed a Strategic Economic Framework agreement that covers a broad spectrum of cooperation in science and technology, defense, tourism, education, and health.

He said that PCJCCI would enhance Chinese investment in this sector to create a sustainable economic triangle amongst the three friendly states.

The joint chamber Vice President Hamza Khalid said that apart from recent economic initiatives, Pakistan should take additional steps to reprioritise this essential aspect of the bilateral equation with Turkiye. Successful completion of ongoing projects with Turkiye such as Trans-Afghan Railway project, CASA-1000, and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline could significantly improve Pakistan's connectivity with Western Asia and Europe, he said and urged to exploit such projects in conjunction with BRI project of China.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, shared his views by saying that Pakistan's economic woes were no longer simply a domestic issue but a foreign policy challenge. Considering that Turkiye was such a close ally, where President Erdogan had addressed the parliament four times, exploring an economic dimension within the bilateral relationship makes sense. It was yet to be seen if the administration of Pakistan could reprioritise international relations beyond the national security prism and without compromising Chinese Economic Development Programme in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Iran Education Chambers Of Commerce Europe China Parliament Road CPEC Chamber Tayyip Erdogan Gas Market From Agreement Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electric ..

Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electricity bills, to present in cabin ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah to host first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum 26–27 September

5 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship included in national single curri ..

Entrepreneurship included in national single curriculum of Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC again remands 68 PTI work ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC again remands 68 PTI workers in police custody

4 minutes ago
 250 experts, 90 diverse activities to headline IGC ..

250 experts, 90 diverse activities to headline IGCF 2023

20 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of ..

IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of chairperson PAL

4 minutes ago
ML-1 to start by end of this year: Railways CEO

ML-1 to start by end of this year: Railways CEO

3 minutes ago
 protest against encroachment

Protest against encroachment

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for tackl ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for tackling Malaria

3 minutes ago
 Five world championship golds, Khaled Al Shehhi ey ..

Five world championship golds, Khaled Al Shehhi eyes Abu Dhabi Pro&#039;s black- ..

35 minutes ago
 Railways upgrades over 167 unmanned crossings in o ..

Railways upgrades over 167 unmanned crossings in one year

4 minutes ago
 Body of one child recovered from canal

Body of one child recovered from canal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan