Pak-Iraq Delegations Discuss Enhanced Bilateral, Economic Ties

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his visiting Iraqi counterpart Dr Fuad Hussain on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with in-depth consultations on bilateral and economic matters as well as regional and global issues of common interest.

"The two sides reaffirmed the long-standing and friendly ties between the two countries, rooted deep in shared faith, common values and cultural affinities and reaffirmed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in all fields," the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's support for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq, and acknowledged the successes of Iraq and its people in the fight against terrorism. He appreciated the resilience of Iraqi people in their efforts to overcome challenges and rebuild the country.

Recalling his recent visit to Iraq, FM Qureshi underscored the importance of further strengthening the current momentum of high-level exchanges to augment bilateral cooperation.

To strengthen institutional efforts, the two sides agreed on early convening of the 9th session of the Pakistan-Iraq Joint Ministerial Commission.

The matters pertaining to Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq and people-to-people contacts also came under discussion.

Highlighting the shifting focus of Pakistan from geo-politics to geo-economics, Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the importance of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation through enhanced connectivity and closer business-to-business and people-to-people linkages.

He highlighted the potential in promoting tourism, scientific and educational collaboration, as well as cooperation in food security and oil sectors.

