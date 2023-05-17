Pak, Iraq enjoy strong brotherly ties: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the brotherly bonds between Pakistan and Iraq were deeply rooted in common religion and shared interests.

He said that multi-dimensional cooperation and exchange of high-level delegations were parts of these bilateral relations.

The foreign minister was talking to Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta who called on him, a press release said.

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan always supported Iraqi brothers and sisters in difficult times.

Ambassador Lafta expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support and cooperation.

On behalf of Iraqi foreign minister, the ambassador extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Bilawal to visit Iraq.