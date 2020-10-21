UrduPoint.com
Pak-Iraq Intertwines In Social, Religious, Culture Bonds: Mandviwalla

Pak-Iraq intertwines in social, religious, culture bonds: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Wednesday said Pakistan and Iraq are intertwined in social, religious and cultural similarities and these bonds keep the people of the two sides connected with each other.

He said this during a meeting with Ambassador Iraq Hamed Abbas Lafta here at the Parliament House.

The Senate deputy chairman underscored the need for enhanced trade and economic linkages by bringing the business communities of the two sides closer.

He said Pakistan and Iraq have always exhibited warmth in bilateral relations and there is need to further strengthen these ties. Both sides also agreed to enhance frequency bilateral delegations at different levels to explore more avenues for cooperation.

He said Pakistan offers a conducive environment for investment and Iraqi investors can benefit from the investment opportunities being offered under CPEC.

Ambassador of Iraq agreed with the views of Senate deputy chairman and agreed to further consolidate cooperation in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides. He specifically mentioned that trade between Iraq and Pakistan is at its lowest level which needs to be enhanced through mutual collaboration.

Both shall identifying the available and emerging market opportunities in Iraq, exporters suggested that a number of steps could be taken by, restoration of Pak-Iraq Business Counsel and visits of trade delegations from both countries.

He underscored the need for enhancing cooperation with Iraq in several sectors, including trade, education and culture.

Ambassador of Iraq said Pakistan is an important regional country. He agreed with the views of Senate deputy chairman to build stronger collaboration in multiple sectors.

