Open Menu

Pak Is Striving Towards Accomplishment Of SDG-4: Edu Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pak is striving towards accomplishment of SDG-4: Edu Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has said that Pakistan was striving towards the accomplishment of SDG-4 (EDU) & was working diligently to ensure that every child has access to quality education.

While presenting Pakistan's perspective at High Level Debate of 42nd UNESCO General Conference on Thursday, he said that Pakistan has actively participated in the revision process of 1974 Recommendation aimed at advancing equitable & universal education for global peace, harmony and development

The Minister assured commitment to the preservation and promotion of the rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The minister also highlighted urgent need to address climate change and noted actions aimed at safeguarding green spaces and biosphere reserves.

Madad Ali especially expressed grave concern at the situation in Gaza and regretted the double standards that were eroding the sanctity of international law and the UN Charter.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, he reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Palestinians.

"Today I specifically highlighted the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza during my speech at UNESCO General Conference.

The bombing of schools & killings of thousands of Children & innocent civilians is unacceptable. Pakistan fully supports Palastanians just cause" he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Gaza

Recent Stories

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO ..

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO 30 4G – Now available to pr ..

41 minutes ago
 Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

4 hours ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

18 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

18 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

18 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan