Pak is striving towards accomplishment of SDG-4: Edu Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has said that Pakistan was striving towards the accomplishment of SDG-4 (EDU) & was working diligently to ensure that every child has access to quality education.

While presenting Pakistan's perspective at High Level Debate of 42nd UNESCO General Conference on Thursday, he said that Pakistan has actively participated in the revision process of 1974 Recommendation aimed at advancing equitable & universal education for global peace, harmony and development

The Minister assured commitment to the preservation and promotion of the rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The minister also highlighted urgent need to address climate change and noted actions aimed at safeguarding green spaces and biosphere reserves.

Madad Ali especially expressed grave concern at the situation in Gaza and regretted the double standards that were eroding the sanctity of international law and the UN Charter.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, he reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Palestinians.

"Today I specifically highlighted the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza during my speech at UNESCO General Conference.

The bombing of schools & killings of thousands of Children & innocent civilians is unacceptable. Pakistan fully supports Palastanians just cause" he added.