Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 07:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Experts at the Information Technology Career Fair have said that Pakistan’s IT companies based on services and products will contribute 3.1 billion Dollars in 2024.

The 13th Career Fair was organized by Punjab University Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT), sponsored by Dubizzle Labs here on Thursday. More than 65 leading IT companies from the software industry set up their stalls to hire the graduates of FCIT from a batch of around 500 coming from domains of computer science, software engineering and information technology. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, FCIT Dean Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said, "We all have to play our role to get Pakistan out of the crisis." He praised the organizers for providing the best career opportunity to the students. Students at the career fair were also enlightened about scholarships and entrepreneurship. Stalls were also set up by Punjab University Alumni Office, Placement and Alumni Office FCIT, Career Counseling & Placement Centre, Skill Development Centre and business Incubation Centre.

FCIT Dean Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar said that FCIT is committed to make an impact by delivering quality IT education and enhancing Pakistan’s share in the global market of software industry. He said that FCIT is the leading public sector institution of Pakistan which is producing skilled graduates who are working on key positions in multi-national and national IT companies. He said that the purpose of the career fair is to facilitate FCIT graduates in matching their skills and abilities with the available career opportunities through interaction with recruitment executives and team leaders of various software houses. He said that participant companies conducted interviews and preliminary recruitment tests, collected CVs, presented technological trends and shared job descriptions/specifications of the available opportunities with the students. He thanked the FCIT faculty members for their contribution towards achieving the goal of quality education. Furthermore, on behalf of the faculty members, Prof Shahzad Sarwar expressed profound gratitude to the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood for gracing the event with his presence and for showing support to ensure growth of FCIT in every possible way.

Pakistan Technology Business Education Punjab Job Market Event All From Industry Share Best Billion

