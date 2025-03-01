Pak-Italy BPC Express Satisfaction At Positive Trajectory Of Bilateral Ties
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The 6th round of Pakistan-Italy Bilateral Political Consultations convened in Rome expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations as well as cooperation in the European Union context.
Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and the Italian delegation was led by Secretary General Ricardo Guariglia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.
Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch while highlighting the growing trade relations between the two countries underscored the immense potential to further expand cooperation in the areas of economy, development, agriculture, defence, higher education and people to people contacts.
The foreign secretary and the Italian secretary general also positively assessed the Bilateral Consular Consultations held on 30th January in Islamabad this year.
Both sides appreciated the similarity of views on a number of international and regional issues as well as close coordination in the UN.
The foreign secretary shared a formal invitation letter from the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed to his Italian counterpart to hold the second ministerial review of Pakistan-Italy strategic engagement plan in Islamabad this year.
It was agreed to convene the 7th session of the dialogue next year in Pakistan.
