Pak, Italy To Sign Labour Agreement Soon: Ambassador Saleem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2022 | 02:23 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy, Jauhar Saleem has said Pakistan and Italy will sign a labour agreement soon aimed at providing employment opportunities to Pakistan's skilled labor in Italian market.

Talking to the media through video link from Rome, Ambassador Saleem said that documents are being exchanged between the two sides to finalize the labor agreement and negotiations are expected to commence soon in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said the embassy's lobbying also helped in Pakistan being re-included in the Italian Seasonal Work visa Program for 2021 and 2022, which would offer diverse opportunities to Pakistani diaspora.

He said that Pakistani workers under Seasonal Work Visa Programme have started arriving in Italy since March 2022.

