Pak- Japan agree to enhance cooperation in ICT field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Wednesday discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said steps were being taken to increase IT exports, ICT export remittances including export of Telecommunication, computer and information services, surged to US $958 million at a growth rate of 40 percent during July-December of the current FY of 2020-21, in comparison to US $684 million during July-December of FY 2019-20.

About the provision of broadband services across the country, the minister said that the ministry of IT through its attached department Universal Service Fund (USF) was taking initiatives to provide broadband services both in unserved and underserved areas across the country.

Minister said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Japan and wanted to enhance its ties with Japan in all sectors especially IT and Telecommunication. "We want to get benefit from Japan's experiences in the field of technology. The IT sector of Pakistan is rapidly growing.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador commended the role of ministry of IT for development of telecom sector in Pakistan. Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication were also present on the occasion.