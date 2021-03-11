UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak, Japan Agree To Strengthen Relations In Skills Development, Education

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pak, Japan agree to strengthen relations in skills development, education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Japan on Thursday agreed to further deepen ties and strengthening their relations in the areas of skill development and education.

It was decided during a called on meeting of the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan kuninori Matsuda with the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation on exchange programme of Pakistan's highly skilled workers and Technical interns to Japan through NAVTTC.

In this regard, memorandum of understanding between two countries has already been inked in April 2019.

Japanese ambassador Mr. Kuninori Matsuda commended the highly skilled workers and technical interns of Pakistan in terms of their expertise, hardwork and commitment and said that Japanese government prefer them to work with Japanese government's Technical Intern Training Program.

Ambassador also appreciated the efforts and supportive role of Pakistan's community in Japan during the earthquack and Tsunami.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said, the policy of our government is to call the trainees back to Pakistan and giving them oppertunity to serve for their own country once the training/education program is completed instead of permanently working in other countries which was a common practice in the past.

The meeting was also attended by federal education Secretary Ms Farah Hamid Khan and Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hasan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Exchange Education Farah Japan April 2019 Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

18 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

7 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

7 minutes ago

IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing ..

7 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL expresses condolence on Shama Khalid ..

7 minutes ago

EU watchdog reviewing Lilly Covid treatment

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.