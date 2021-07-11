UrduPoint.com
Pak, Japan To Exchange Cultural Delegations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Pak, Japan to exchange cultural delegations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Ashida Noori said cultural delegations from Pakistan and Japan will visit each other's country this year on the eve of 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

Speaking at a dinner hosted for him by Skills Valley at a local hotel , the Japanese envoy said he had not been able to participate in diplomatic and social activities for last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. " Before that, he used to attend different events every week at Beach Luxury Hotel," he remarked, says release on Sunday.

Sindh Economic Zones Management Company's CEO, Abdul Azeem Aqeeli, Thara Foundation's President Amir Thara, President and Founder of Diplomatic Forum for Socio- Economic Foundation Asif Haroon, Ali Sohag, Surgeon Arif-ur-Rehman, and the host Mubeen A. Durrani also spoke.

The Deputy Consul General said Japan-Pakistan relations were established in 1952.

Referring to trade activities, he said dozens of Japanese companies were operating in Pakistan.

There was a great demand for Pakistani mango, which was being sold at Rs 1000 per Kg against Rs 100 in Pakistan.

CEO, Sindh Economic Zones, Abdul Azeem Aqeeli said that there was a great opportunity for investors to invest in 7 economic zones in Sindh enjoying income tax holiday for ten years.

He said that 110 companies (local and foreign) would start operations at these economic zones in January 2022. The infrastructure worth billion of rupees was being completed in the economic zones.

Surgeon Arif-ur-Rehman sought support from philanthropists to make operational 400-bed cardiology hospital in Karachi, which is called KIHD.

Aamir Thara said the relations between Pakistan and Japan were ideal and would become further strong over the passage of time.

