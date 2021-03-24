UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Kashmir Diaspora Community Torch-bearer For Kashmir Freedom: Masood Khan

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:21 PM

Pak-Kashmir diaspora community torch-bearer for Kashmir freedom: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :AJK President said that the diaspora community all over the world, particularly in Europe and the European Parliament, has become the torch-bearer for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to Aamir Shiekh, prominent Norwegian Pakistani leader and head of Foundation Dialogue for Peace, the president said the diaspora community been playing an important role in raising awareness as regards to the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Masood said that the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community in Norway has been in the forefront of advocacy of Kashmir cause and has tried to open new avenues for dialogue and diplomacy among all the parties to Kashmir dispute.

The President noted that because of the progressive and forward-looking policies of the Norwegian government, the Pakistani-Kashmiri community has been integrated into the Norwegian society and governance structure. This has also enabled them to influence decision making in the Norwegian government and parliament for the protection and promotion of human rights.

Masood Khan thanked Aamir Shiekh for his efforts to promote of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region and create stronger ties between Norway, Pakistan and AJK.

Aamir Sheikh apprised the president about the efforts being made in Norway for the promotion of peace in South Asia and the protection of rights of the Kashmiri people.

Shiekh mentioned that he intends to take fresh initiatives to create an enabling environment for peaceful resolution of the outstanding issues between India and Pakistan and for the lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute,said a press release.

Shiekh in the past has played a pivotal role in facilitating the visits of Kjell Magne Bondevik, former PM of Norway and an internationally recognised statesman to Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, Bengaluru and Srinagar. These visits were helpful for exploring space for dialogue and peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution World Europe Parliament Norway Jammu Srinagar Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

58 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

1 hour ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.