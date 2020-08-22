Pak-Kashmir Diaspora urges World to take immediate notice of HR abuses in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 22 (APP):Speakers urged upon the international community especially the United Nations and human rights organizations, to take immediate notice of gravity of the situation in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir State due to increased human rights abuses of Indian occupying forces in the disputed valley.

Addressing the quarterly meeting of Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a UK-based Kashmiris rights body, speakers including the GPKSC Chairman, Raja Sikander Khan, President of the organization Kala Khan and others said that India had accelerated the inhuman activities unleashing the reign of state terrorism in the IIOUK.

They have used force brutally against the freedom-monger innocent people of the internationally recognized disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir, said a news release received here on Saturday.

Speakers continued that despite passage of about a year , people of the occupied valley were lying in unlawful confinement into their four-walls under the shadows of over a million of the occupational Indian military and para-military guns for an indefinite period to resist their participation in Kashmiris' ongoing protest demonstrations in various parts of the disputed occupied state against August 05, last year Indian sinister unilateral action of abrogation of special of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state, they said.

They underlined that innocent IIOJK population was lying abandoned loosing contact with rest of the world since the imposition of Delhi's imposed nefarious sanctions against the freedom and due right of self determination loving people of the world-recognized disputed State.

The Kashmiri leaders pointed out that since India has turned IIOJK – especially the Muslim-majority bleeding vale of Kashmir for last August 05, 2019, the way of life in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been disrupted and both trade and economy have totally collapsed in the strife torn occupied state.

Addressing the meeting, the chair - GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan vowed Kashmiris firm resolve that sai that valiant Jammu and Kashmir state people will continue their struggle for securing their globally-acknowledged right to self determination without taking care of the Indian tyranny.

He said the day was not far off when Kashmiris dream of freedom from despotic and illegal Indian rule will turn into a reality – since Kashmiris, from generation to generation inked an eternal story of practical struggle to achieve it through their everlasting struggle till achievement of the ultimate victory, he added.

Raja Sikander Khan said courage and patience with which the Kashmiris have continued their independence movement was unrecedent. He said that despite all of her military might, India had deployed over a million of her occupying armed troops in the Muslim-majority bleeding vale of occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on this occasion the GPKSC President Kala Khan said that the sun of freedom was about to rise in the near future a since the day was not far off when the Jammu and Kashmir people will get freedom.