Pak, Kashmir expatriates celebrate Independence Day with fabulous zest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) : Hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir State beat in unison and the Kashmiris living either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world will leave no stone unturned to continue their indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian illegal and forced occupation and for the achievement of their internationally-recognized right to self determination.

"Pakistan is the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in view of the historic, religious and geographical relations between the two and the Kashmiris will lend all of their energies to reach the destination come what may - through the liberation of the IIOJK and materialization of the dream of accession of the entire Jammu & Kashmir State to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic July 19, 1947 resolution of the Kashmir's accession unanimously passed in Srinagar", the speakers at a gathering hosted to mark independence day of Pakistan under the auspices of the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a Kashmiri international rights outfit, at its head office in London on Friday, says a message received here on Saturday.

The colorful 'Jashan e Azadi Pakistan' ceremony was chaired by the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan at the GPKSC Headquarters in Hounslow, West London and was addressed among others by the Secretary General GPKSC Zahid Khan, office bearers of the organization besides the local community leaders, lawyers, business fraternity including the business tycoon & President Foreign Affairs wing of the GPKSC Raja Mazhar Hayat, President Youth wing Ms Ariba, Solicitor & Oath Commissioner Riaz Gull, Faraz Aslam, Javed Jivraj, Hassan Abubakar, Amir Rana, Shakeel Awan, Nasir Grewal, Aleema Husnain and others.

The jubilant participants cut "Independence Day of Pakistan' cake inscribed with Pakistan flag & Happy 73rd Year of Independence Anniversary celebration.

The beautiful lyrics of the national anthem of Pakistan, played on this occasion, made the gathering more jubilant to celebrate the day of exceptional significance with great enthusiasm and devotion, the message said.

Refreshments including sweet meats were served besides exchange of Jashsn e Azadi greetings amidst chanting of Zindabad slogans for Pakistan to express deep-rooted love and affection with the motherland.

The participants reiterated on this occasion, to lend all of the individual and collective role for the image-building of the country by the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community the world over being the unofficial ambassador of the country besides praying for the unity, integrity, progress and prosperity of the country.

The identical Pakistan National flag hosting ceremonies were also hosted to celebrate Pakistan Independence day in most of other major cities & towns by the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates community leaders and representative organizations of the various Pakistani / Kashmiri Diaspora community, the message concluded.