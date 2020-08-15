UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak, Kashmir Expatriates Celebrate Independence Day With Fabulous Zest

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:59 PM

Pak, Kashmir expatriates celebrate Independence Day with fabulous zest

Hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir State beat in unison and the Kashmiris living either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world will leave no stone unturned to continue their indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian illegal and forced occupation and for the achievement of their internationally-recognized right to self determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) : Hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir State beat in unison and the Kashmiris living either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world will leave no stone unturned to continue their indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian illegal and forced occupation and for the achievement of their internationally-recognized right to self determination.

"Pakistan is the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in view of the historic, religious and geographical relations between the two and the Kashmiris will lend all of their energies to reach the destination come what may - through the liberation of the IIOJK and materialization of the dream of accession of the entire Jammu & Kashmir State to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic July 19, 1947 resolution of the Kashmir's accession unanimously passed in Srinagar", the speakers at a gathering hosted to mark independence day of Pakistan under the auspices of the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a Kashmiri international rights outfit, at its head office in London on Friday, says a message received here on Saturday.

The colorful 'Jashan e Azadi Pakistan' ceremony was chaired by the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan at the GPKSC Headquarters in Hounslow, West London and was addressed among others by the Secretary General GPKSC Zahid Khan, office bearers of the organization besides the local community leaders, lawyers, business fraternity including the business tycoon & President Foreign Affairs wing of the GPKSC Raja Mazhar Hayat, President Youth wing Ms Ariba, Solicitor & Oath Commissioner Riaz Gull, Faraz Aslam, Javed Jivraj, Hassan Abubakar, Amir Rana, Shakeel Awan, Nasir Grewal, Aleema Husnain and others.

The jubilant participants cut "Independence Day of Pakistan' cake inscribed with Pakistan flag & Happy 73rd Year of Independence Anniversary celebration.

The beautiful lyrics of the national anthem of Pakistan, played on this occasion, made the gathering more jubilant to celebrate the day of exceptional significance with great enthusiasm and devotion, the message said.

Refreshments including sweet meats were served besides exchange of Jashsn e Azadi greetings amidst chanting of Zindabad slogans for Pakistan to express deep-rooted love and affection with the motherland.

The participants reiterated on this occasion, to lend all of the individual and collective role for the image-building of the country by the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community the world over being the unofficial ambassador of the country besides praying for the unity, integrity, progress and prosperity of the country.

The identical Pakistan National flag hosting ceremonies were also hosted to celebrate Pakistan Independence day in most of other major cities & towns by the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates community leaders and representative organizations of the various Pakistani / Kashmiri Diaspora community, the message concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World Exchange Business Lawyers London Jammu Srinagar Progress Nasir Independence Shakeel May July All From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

30 minutes ago

Street library inaugurates in Lyari

35 seconds ago

Russia produces first batch of virus vaccine: mini ..

37 seconds ago

Tour contenders Kruijswijk, Buchmann crash out of ..

38 seconds ago

Klopp wins Premier League manager of the season

40 seconds ago

Independence Day celebrated in DI Khan, Tank

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.