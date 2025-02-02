- Home
Pak-Kashmir Human Chain At Mangla Bridge To Mark Observance Of Feb 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day In Mirpur
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) People of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir will join hands to form a human chain on Mangla Bridge on February 5 to mark the nationwide Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate fullest solidarity with the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir state in their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian forced and unlawful occupation.
All arrangements to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in the lake district of Mirpur AJK in a befitting manner are being given final touches, said Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz while chairing a high-level meeting in connection with the scheduled Solidarity Day.
Elaborating on the scheduled program, the DC said that the caravan of masses will leave for Mangala Bridge, the gateway to this part of Kashmir, from the District Courts compound in Mirpur exactly at 9:00 a.m. on February 05.
The mass public rally consisting of vehicles will be taken out for Mangala Bridge from Y Cross.
Sirens will be sounded at 9:55 a.m. After a minute of silence, a human chain will be formed by joining hands with the masses coming from the adjoining Jhelum district at Mangla Bridge, connecting Pakistan with this part of its jugular vein—Kashmir.
The mammoth Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony will be held at the junction of Mangla Bridge, marking unity and solidarity between the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan.
The political and public representative leadership from both Pakistan and AJK will address the major Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at the Mangla bridge.
Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz invited all the political, social, religious parties, lawyers, trade associations, Chamber of Commerce, media representatives, civil society of Mirpur district besides the government and private sectors employees, teachers and staff of schools, colleges, universities to participate in the scheduled national program to let the world know that Kashmiris and Pakistanis are bound by the eternal blood ties of the world and no power can separate them from each other, he added.
