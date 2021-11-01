Pak-Kazakh bilateral trade increases

Pakistan and Kazakhistan bilateral trade has increased three-fold in last month against the volume of six million only in August 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Kazakhistan bilateral trade has increased three-fold in last month against the volume of six million only in August 2021.

This was stated by FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, during a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin here at the Federation House, Headquarters of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said FPCCI release on Monday.

Maggo reiterated his resolve as President FPCCI to spearhead Pakistan towards an expanded border and land-based trade volumes and routes which happens to stand at more than 70 percent in rest of the world.

Kazakhstan Ambassador apprised the audience of the upcoming Joint Working Group meetings, i.e. for transportation on November 12, and for Trade and Investment on November 15.

He also invited FPCCI' members and exporters from Pakistan to participate in JWGs to collectively create an enabling environment for commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Representing Pakistan's Ambassador in Kazakhstan, Trade and Investment Counsellor Sajjad Ahmed Seehar said that now Pakistan was a signatory of internationally and regionally significant convention on logistics and transportation called Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) and could benefit from it through cutting cargo costs substantively.

Chairman of Chamber of International Commerce, Kazakhstan, Ayan Yerenov said there would be a high-profile meeting of Joint business Council of Kazakhstan and Pakistan in the second-half of January 2022 and Trade Exhibition in the second-half of March 2022.

Shamas-Ur-Rehman, Honorary Focal Person in Karachi for Kazakhstan, said Pakistani businessmen eager to participate in all the events of Kazakhstan to explore new vistas and sectors for enhancing bilateral trade relations.