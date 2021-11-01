UrduPoint.com

Pak-Kazakh Bilateral Trade Increases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:54 PM

Pak-Kazakh bilateral trade increases

Pakistan and Kazakhistan bilateral trade has increased three-fold in last month against the volume of six million only in August 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Kazakhistan bilateral trade has increased three-fold in last month against the volume of six million only in August 2021.

This was stated by FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, during a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin here at the Federation House, Headquarters of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said FPCCI release on Monday.

Maggo reiterated his resolve as President FPCCI to spearhead Pakistan towards an expanded border and land-based trade volumes and routes which happens to stand at more than 70 percent in rest of the world.

Kazakhstan Ambassador apprised the audience of the upcoming Joint Working Group meetings, i.e. for transportation on November 12, and for Trade and Investment on November 15.

He also invited FPCCI' members and exporters from Pakistan to participate in JWGs to collectively create an enabling environment for commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Representing Pakistan's Ambassador in Kazakhstan, Trade and Investment Counsellor Sajjad Ahmed Seehar said that now Pakistan was a signatory of internationally and regionally significant convention on logistics and transportation called Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) and could benefit from it through cutting cargo costs substantively.

Chairman of Chamber of International Commerce, Kazakhstan, Ayan Yerenov said there would be a high-profile meeting of Joint business Council of Kazakhstan and Pakistan in the second-half of January 2022 and Trade Exhibition in the second-half of March 2022.

Shamas-Ur-Rehman, Honorary Focal Person in Karachi for Kazakhstan, said Pakistani businessmen eager to participate in all the events of Kazakhstan to explore new vistas and sectors for enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Business Chambers Of Commerce Ayan Kazakhstan Chamber January March August November Border Commerce All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

40 minutes ago
 ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

55 minutes ago
 Kuwait Backs Current Output Pace Under OPEC+ Deal ..

Kuwait Backs Current Output Pace Under OPEC+ Deal - Oil Ministry

1 minute ago
 Corona positivity ratio in KP further drops

Corona positivity ratio in KP further drops

1 minute ago
 Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia ..

Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia Sufficient

6 minutes ago
 Vice President of European Democracy and Demograph ..

Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.