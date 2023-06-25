Pak-Kazakh BPC in Astana to review entire spectrum of bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Second Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan on June 26 in which the two sides would review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Syed Ahsan Raza Shah will lead the Pakistan side while Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumyst will lead the Kazakh side, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

"During consultations both sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, connectivity, science & technology, cultural and people-to-people relations to strengthen the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan with a view to foster closer cooperation for the mutual benefit of their people," the spokesperson added.

The inaugural session of the BPC between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was held on February 28, 2020, in Islamabad.